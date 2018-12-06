Reatha J. Blackburn

Reatha Jane Blackburn, 103, of Macomb, formerly of Brooklyn, IL, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Bickford Senior Living in Macomb.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 3, at the Brooklyn United Methodist Church. Interment was in Brooklyn Cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.