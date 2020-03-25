Raymond Jones

Raymond Hugh Jones, 78, of Arenzville died Tuesday, March 24, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Virden.

He was born July 15, 1941, in Beardstown, the son of Leo and Loretta Dolan Jones. He married Betty A. Ward on July 25, 1970, in Beardstown and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Lori (Tim) O’Gara of McKinney, TX and Matthew (Allison) Jones of Galesburg; two grandchildren, Aidan and Aislinn O’Gara, both of McKinney; one sister, Anna (Earl) Spurrier of Crest Hill; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and James Jones; and two sisters, Theresa Klopfer and Mary Rourke.

Mr. Jones was a 1959 graduate of Arenzville High School and veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed by Bohn Aluminum in Beardstown for 23 years then worked for Nestle in Jacksonville for 16 years, before retiring in 2007.

Raymond was a member of St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Arenzville and American Legion Post 604 in Arenzville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working being referred by family as an amateur lumberjack. Raymond will be remembered most for his great sense of humor, tireless work ethic, dedication to his family and the great pride he took in service to country.

A private service will be held at St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Arenzville with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. A public celebration of life service will be held at future date to be determined. Family will meet friends from 1–5 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. To comply with social distancing requirements a limited number of guests will be permitted at one time in the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Arenzville American Legion Post 604. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.