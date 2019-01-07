Ramona Sue Evans, 58, of Beardstown died Sunday, Dec. 23, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born June 19, 1960, in Calumet, MI, the daughter of Robert and Georgia Painter Angel. She married Victor Evans and he preceded her in death on March 15, 2015.

She is survived by her father, Robert Angel of Farmington; two sons, Robert Evans of Rushville and Tyler Evans of Beardstown; one brother, Marty Angel of Canton; and a niece, Arianna Walters of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband.

Ramona graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1978 and attended Midstate College. She had worked for Kentucky Fried Chicken in Canton, Havana, and Monmouth, and also for Walmart in Beardstown. She enjoyed reading and was very involved with the Beardstown Opera House and volunteered for the Beardstown Fall Fun Festival.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 29, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no burial.

Memorials have been suggested to the Beardstown Grand Opera House. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

