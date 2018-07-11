Ralph Frederick Weller, Jr., 60, of Beardstown and formerly of Litchfield died Wednesday, July 4, at St. John’s Hospital Hospice in Springfield.

He was born May 6, 1958, in Litchfield, the son of Ralph Weller, Sr. and Doris Marie Berman Weller. He married Tina Huff Johnson on Feb. 28, 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Weller of Beardstown; three sons, Jason (wife Rebecca) Weller of Chatham, Joshua (wife Cara) Weller of Denver, CO, Cole Johnson of Beardstown; and a daughter, Taylor Johnson of Beardstown; one grandson, Gage Weller; his siblings, Ronda (husband Lee) Vancil, Randy (wife Debra) Weller, Rebecca McCaully, and Bash Eccles; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ralph graduated from Litchfield High School in the class of 1976. He worked in information technology for the state of Illinois for 30 years, retiring in December of 2013.

He was very active and enjoyed serving in several organizations. Ralph loved riding his Harley and was a member of Harley Owners Group “HOG” in Springfield. He was president and held every office of The American Black and Tan Coonhound Association (ABTCA). Ralph had owned a coonhound since he was 9, and Queen, his last coonhound, has been a very recognized dog in the association, and even earned many titles.

Ralph was a member of the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS). He served as a Master Judge, and in October of 2017, Ralph judged his 100th contest, for which he received a special award. He was also a representative for KCBS which ensures “fair and impartial experience” throughout a KCBS contest. Ralph was very instrumental with his knowledge, and in helping, with the Beardstown Main Street “Blues Brews and Barbecue” contest. He had a great joy for each organization he participated in. Most importantly, he loved spending every minute he had with his family which included traveling with his wife and children to each of the connected 48 states.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials have been suggested to Ralph F. Weller, Jr. Scholarship Fund benefiting both Kansas City Barbecue Society and The American Black and Tan Coonhound Association, in care of Colwell Memorial Home, 515 S. State St, Beardstown, or West Central Bank 122 S. State St., Beardstown, IL 62618.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.