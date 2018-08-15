Portia R. “Pooch” Zillion, 91, of Beardstown died Monday, Aug. 13, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born Oct. 1, 1926, in Beardstown, the daughter of A.E. Jerry and Lutta DeWitt Henderson.

She is survived by her children Jerry W. (wife Carol) Zillion of Maryland, Portia L. French of Florida, Donna L. (husband Leo) Guenther of Florida, Richard (wife Laura) Zillion of Beardstown, Leah S. (husband Dennis) Howard of Colorado, and Tracy L. Zillion of Colorado; 14 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren, 4 great- great-grandchildren; one sister Dixie R. Thompson of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Donna Patterson.

Pooch graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1945. Later that year, she went out to Washington, D.C. and worked with the Coast Guard during World War II. She came home in 1946 to care for her mother. She owned and operated the Central Hotel in Beardstown for 25 years and also ran Pooch’s Donuts with her aunt. She was a custodian for AT&T, and also CIPS in Beardstown, from which she retired.

Pooch had the talent of being a seamstress. She was a member of the Sewing Club, and even up until her death, was still sewing. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Beardstown, where she taught Sunday School and cared for the nursery for 25 years, was a member of Circle 6, and also attended Bluffs Springs Methodist Church.

She enjoyed her time with Arlene Bley, as they would walk 2 miles a day. Most of all, she cherished her time spent with family and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Beardstown City Cemetery. There will be no visitation. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 in Beardstown following the graveside services. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Beardstown Fire and Ambulance or Cass/ Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.