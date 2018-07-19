Petie “Pete” Hamm, Jr., 95, of Browning passed away Thursday, July 12, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Dec. 22, 1922, in Schuyler County, the son of Pete, Sr. and Maye Curless Hamm. He married Mary Lois Hamm on March 15, 1947, in Virginia and she survives.

Pete is survived by two sons, Michael “Mike” (Ann) Hamm of Tucson, AZ and Virgil (Marsha) Hamm of Browning; one daughter, Sheila (Richard) Krider of Vermont; five grandchildren, Michele “Mickey” Reed of Rushville, Jeffrey (Connie) Jackson of Chatham, Petie (Emily) Hamm of Rushville, Jason (Dev) Krider of Miami, FL and Michael Hamm of Tucson, AZ; eight great-grand- children, Lacey, Cody, Fischer, Ryan, Natalee, Rachel, Gage and Rex; two great-great-grandchil- dren, Gemma and Spencer; brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Hamm; two sisters- in-law, Clara June Little and Betty Lybarger; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Barbara Ann Hamm; two sisters, Glenna Hamm Hurst and Wanda Hamm Miller; and five brothers, Dallas, Dale, Virgil, J.C. and Marshall Hamm.

Mr. Hamm was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Navy from February 1943 to October 1945. He was a member of Rushville American Legion Post 0004 and Peoria Laborer’s Local 165, working construction for many years in the Peoria area. Pete was an avid outdoorsman and life-long duck hunter and fisherman. He and Lois owned and operated Hamm’s Fish Market in Browning for many years.

Cremation has been accorded. There will be no visitation or funeral services. Memorials are suggested to Illinois Conservation Foundation, Chuck Farmer Memorial Archery Range c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 E. 8th St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.