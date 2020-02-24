Percy DeWayne Wubker, 26, of Tovey and formerly of Beardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 20.

He was born May 7, 1993, in Jacksonville and is the son of Paul and Nealy Kellam Wubker. He married Tiffany Enlow, the daughter of Tony and Chris Pezze on Oct. 1, 2016.

He is survived by his wife Tiffany Wubker of Tovey; four children, Aubrey, Arianna, Kalem, and Amaya; his parents, Paul and Nealy Wubker of Beardstown; his maternal grandmother Nancy Kellam of Beardstown; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Carol Wubker of Beardstown; four brothers, Landon, Shawn, Lucas, and Caleph; and six sisters, Britta (husband Dustin) Duckwiler, Angie, Audrey (husband Warren) Rooffener, Ayeesha Fitch, Shonte Mueller, and Angie Lomelino. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Rev. Marion Neal Kellam.

Percy attended Beardstown School and graduated from Beardstown Charter School Learning Academy in the class of 2010. He had worked at Walmart, GSI, and most recently in Carlinville for Shay Coal Mine. Percy was a member of Beardstown Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed being outdoors, 4-wheeling, fishing, hunting, and even getting his toys a little dirty. His greatest love was his family and his children.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Beardstown Church of the Nazarene with an informal visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Beardstown.

Memorials have been suggested to the family for an education/future fund. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

