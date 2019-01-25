Pauline Howe DeWitt, 83, of Springfield passed away at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Pauline was born on March 21, 1935 in Beardstown, the daughter of Paul and Lena Potter Howe. She married Jack Earl DeWitt on Oct. 31, 1953, in Beardstown.

Pauline was a graduate of Beardstown High School and attended the University of Illinois and Mt. San Antonio College in California. Her family moved to California and then returned to Springfield in 1971. For many years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for CWLP and then as a Record Manager for the Springfield Police Department until retirement.

Pauline was a member of DAR, Genealogy Club, Knitting Club, and the Disney Vacation Club since 1995. In her spare time, she enjoyed genealogy research, watching movies, and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Norma Howe Siebert.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack DeWitt of Springfield; one daughter, Paula (husband, David) Tolbert of Springfield; one son, Sam (wife, Wendy) DeWitt of East Hampton, NY; and one grandchild, Carrie Tolbert of Springfield.

Cremation will be accorded by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

The family will host a graveside ceremony on Friday, Jan.25, at 2 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.