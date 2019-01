Paul Leo Morris, 90, of Rushville died at 1:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Dec. 29, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be in the Rushville City Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com

