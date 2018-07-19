Paul Daniel Bigham, 60, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Rushville, passed away Jan. 3, in St. Petersburg.

Graveside military services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, on the family lot in the Rushville City Cemetery. A U.S. Navy Honors Detail and Schuyler American Legion Post #4 will officiate. Inurnment will follow.

Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh. com.