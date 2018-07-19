Home

Paul Daniel Bigham

Thu, 07/19/2018 - 16:45 Casscounty2
January 3, 2018

Paul Daniel Bigham, 60, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Rushville, passed away Jan. 3, in St. Petersburg.

Graveside military services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, on the family lot in the Rushville City Cemetery. A U.S. Navy Honors Detail and Schuyler American Legion Post #4 will officiate. Inurnment will follow.

Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh. com.

Lifestyle

What Do You See?

John 14:5-10. Summertime is often the time when families get away for a vacation. They go to places like Disneyland, or enjoy scenic places like the Grand Canyon.

In Truth rests the heart of freedom
Community important on our journey of faith
Remember God’s goodness, faithfulness

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers