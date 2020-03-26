Paul “Steve” Stephen Dittmer, 67, of Sherman died at 11:18 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence.

Steve was born on Sept. 22, 1952, in Lafayette, IN, the son of Rev. John A. and Velma M. Sailsbury Dittmer. He married his first wife, Susan Cundiff, on Nov. 17, 1973, in Greencastle, IN. She preceded him in death on July 16, 1987. Steve then married Judith Clack on Oct. 24, 1992 in Springfield, IL.

Steve graduated from Beardstown High School in 1970 and went on to receive an associate degree from Danville Junior College. He was self-employed for over 40 years as a painter for Dittmer Painting and Decorating. Steve was an active member of the Sherman Church of the Nazarene where he was involved with the children and youth ministry. He also took work and witness trips to the Dominican Republic.

Steve enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting mushrooms, turkey and deer. He was an avid gardener who loved sharing his produce. He enjoyed playing softball, basketball and volleyball. Most of all, Steve loved spending time with his family and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. John A. Dittmer and his brother, Samuel J. Dittmer.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; mother, Velma; daughters, Stephanie (Sean) Patridge of Virginia and Jennifer (Conrad) Cooper of Edinburg; grandchildren, Wyatt and Wesley Patridge of Virginia and Cally and Coates Cooper of Edinburg; sister, Janice (Norman) Hoffa of Durham, NC; sister-in-law, Joyce Dittmer of Crawfordsville, IN; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will plan private ceremonies with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

Burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Steve was known for his personal involvement in the lives of people. In memory of Steve, please extend a word of encouragement, a listening ear or a hand of compassion to someone you know.

The family of Steve Dittmer is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth Street, Springfield.

