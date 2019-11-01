Paty Ann Edwards

Patsy Ann Edwards, 92, Beardstown, died Thursday, October 24 at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born October 7, 1927 in Beardstown, the daughter of Henry Eason and Florence Julia Bean Bridgman. She married Robert Lee Edwards on July 21, 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 1998.

She is survived by one son Mark (wife Debby) Edwards of Beardstown; two grandsons Tony (wife Ashley) Edwards of Beardstown and Scott (wife Kara) Edwards of Mt. Sterling; two great granddaughters Cora Joann and Vivian Claire Edwards; a niece Julie (husband Dale) Vancil of Beardstown; a nephew David (wife Mary Jo) Howell of Beardstown; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister Darlene Howell; one brother Terry Bridgman; and a niece Terri Lynn Stover.

Mrs. Edwards graduated from Beardstown High School in the class 1945. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown. She spent her life loving and taking care of her family. She loved going to her grandchildren’s ball games and activities and in her spare time she enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, and cooking. Patsy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, with Daryl Vermillion officiating. Burial followed in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Beardstown.

Memorials have been suggested to Heritage Health Activity Fund or St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

