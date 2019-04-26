Patrick Harold McCombs, 78, of Beardstown died Wednesday, April 17, at Generations at Lincoln in Lincoln, IL.

He was born March 20, 1941, in Bader, the son of Henry and Bonnie Bair McCombs. He married Janet Rae Shinall on March 15, 1970, in Beardstown and she preceded him in death on Aug. 27, 2001.

He is survived by his sons, Damon (Tami) McCombs of Cuba and Pat McCombs of Quincy; five grandchildren, Tyler (Denise) Steward, Christian, Shawn and Adam McCombs and Libby Dicken; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lloyd McCombs of Astoria, Tony (Vicki) McCombs of Rushville and Teddy Bair of Tennessee; one sister, Susie Bair of Canton; and a daughter-in-law, Kim McCombs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a great-granddaughter, Claire McCombs and his siblings, Jim, Judy and Janie.

Mr. McCombs was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Army as a medic. Following his service to his country he was employed at Oscar Mayer in Beardstown for over 20 years.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown. Patrick was a fan of Elvis, wrestling and Beardstown Tiger Athletics. His greatest joy and love was for his grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service is being held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Beardstown City Cemetery. Family met friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

