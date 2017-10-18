Patricia Sorman

Patricia Ann Sorman (born Patricia Ann Givens), known to friends and family as “Pat,” “Mom,” and “Grandma,” died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3 in Plano, Texas, as a result of a stroke. She was surrounded by her loving family, including her husband Ed, all of her children and many grandchildren.

A native of Beardstown, Patricia was born April 13, 1929. After graduating from Beardstown High School in 1947, she interviewed for a job with the FBI. She was background checked and was offered the position, but she declined the job and instead moved to Omaha, Neb. with a friend to start her life and career. After taking a job at Mutual of Omaha, Patricia soon met her first husband, with whom she had four children. Patricia had many passions in her life, including great music and dancing. Her love of dance led her to become an instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She eventually joined some girlfriends in Omaha to open their own studio. While the studio did not go far, she continued to teach dance throughout her life—giving patient instruction to all of her children and friends. Wherever Patricia went, if there was a band, she was on the dance floor.

After her difficult first marriage ended, Patricia suffered a bout of severe depression. She sought help and spent some time in the hospital, but with the help of God and family, she found her way back to happiness. In 1962, she met her second husband, Ed, where she found love and happiness. They were married in 1964, and together they had Patricia’s fifth child. She then became a professional photographer working at the Brandeis flagship store in downtown Omaha. It was there that Patricia developed her love of precious family photos, and she continued to collect pictures and chronicle the lives of her family members with photography in her beloved photo albums throughout her life. These albums are treasures to those who loved her.

Patricia loved to entertain. She enjoyed throwing elaborate gatherings for friends, family, Ed’s clients and co-workers, and hosting holiday dinners and New Year’s Eve parties in her home. She was the leader of the family, always getting everyone together for large picnics in the park, rain or shine. It was this loving spirit and her commitment to her family that created the unbreakable family bonds that will go on for generations to come. Through the years when there were difficulties with her children or family, she prayed for everyone. All were welcome in Patricia’s heart as she never gave up on those she loved. Boyfriends, girlfriends, spouses, and ex-spouses--she never rejected anyone. Her heart was always open with love and prayers for all who crossed her path.

Pat, Mom, Grandma, will be forever be loved and remembered by her husband of 53 years, Edwin Sorman, her children Michael Arnold (Jane McCain), Janet Arnold Lee (Randy Lee), Richard Arnold (Dawn Coleman Arnold), and Lori Sorman Lofye (Ted Hajec). Patricia will also be missed and remembered by her younger brother, James “Jim” Givens (Carol Givens), niece Rhonda Givens Nerison, nephew Andy Givens (Jody) niece Tracy Givens, nephew K.D. Givens (Donna), niece Claudette Givens, and also her grandchildren, Daniel Roemen, Lori Roemen Busch (Dean), Julie Roemen Kanavel, Parker Lee, Kevin Arnold, Natalie Arnold Krayniski (Matt), Olivia Arnold, Anna Lofye, Jordan Hajec, Colby Hajec, Chad and Melissa McCain, and eleven great-grandchildren. She will be missed by lifelong dear friends Betty Korsmeyer and Tom Randolph. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Givens, and also by her brothers, Kenneth Leroy Givens and Richard “Dick” Givens, nephew Brian Ray Givens, grandchild Stephanie Arnold, and her first child, Patti Jo Arnold.

She always made it clear that she did not want a formal memorial service, instead she wanted a celebration--a party--in honor of her life. The family will gladly honor her wishes, as they know she would wacky-doo them if they do not! In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to: Bluff Springs United Methodist Church, 6960 S. Bluff Springs Rd., Bluff Springs, Illinois 62618.

“Mom, thank you for showing me compassion when I had none; thank you for Loving me when I could not Love; thank you for keeping Patti, Me, Janet, and Ricky in your heart even in your darkest hour… Mom, thank you for being my Guardian Angel while traveling this earth. I am forever grateful and look forward to our glorious reunion with you. We Love you, Mikey.”

“Thank you for the 55 most incredible, sensational, exciting, warm and loving years I could ever have hoped and dreamed for. I needed you before we met, I needed you while we were together, and my do I miss and need you now.

Your eternally grateful and passionately in love with you husband,

See you soon. Rock”