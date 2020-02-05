Home

Patricia J. Leverton

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 15:03 Casscounty2
February 13, 1936 - January 30, 2020

    Patricia J. Leverton, 83, of Rushville passed away at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.
    Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 5- 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    Jonathan Shay observes, “Making war has apparently become as addictive to American political leaders as crack cocaine or heroin.”

 

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
‘Ike’ Weishaar celebrating 100th birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2020

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers