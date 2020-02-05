Patricia J. Leverton, 83, of Rushville passed away at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5- 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.