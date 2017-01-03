Patricia Ryan Greer, 89, passed away on Jan. 19, in McHenry. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Littleton United Methodist Church with David Little officiating.

Patricia was born on Nov. 15, 1927, in Blue Island. She is the daughter of Dorothy Clark Ryan Baxter, Cairl Ryan, and adopted father Ralph “Buck” Baxter. She is preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Rebecca “Moe” Collins Clark Baker, and her adopted grandfather Louis “Poppo” Baker.

She graduated from Beardstown High School in 1945. She married Donald Greer on Sept. 7, 1945 in Beardstown. Her loving husband preceded her in death.

Patricia was a devoted wife, caring mother, and gracious friend. She was a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary for the American Legion and Elks Club. She actively participated in all of her daughters’ interests while they were growing up. She loved golfing, dancing, music, and games. She looked forward to socializing with friends and family, especially visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be lovingly remembered by daughters Sharon Greer, Janet (Dr. Jim) Skopec, and Susan Greer-Day (Jon Day); sisters Ginny Baxter, Millie Koppelman, Carolyn Wenneborg, and Mary Ellen (Mervin) Beets; brother-in-law Ronnie (Carol) Greer; grandchildren Lisa (Matt) Lorig, Michele Skopec (Chris Gleason), Christopher (Tina) Day, and Laura Skopec (Jeff Noel); great-grandchildren Michael Day, Abigail Gleason, Zoe Day, Emma Day, Benjamin Lorig, Allison Lorig, and Charles Noel; nieces Rhonda (Matt) Briney and Toni Greer; great-nieces and nephews Amber (Leighton) Rector, Andrew Briney, Lauren McDowell, and Lucas McDowell; and many other family members and friends.

The family of Patricia Greer wish to extend their sincere thanks for your condolences.