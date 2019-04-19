Norma Mayes Meyer, 89, of Beardstown died Wednesday, April 10, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Beardstown, the daughter of Fred and Jessie Large Mayes. She married Lloyd Meyer on Jan. 6, 1960, in Beardstown and he preceded her in death in 1976.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Dennis) Aney of Holmen, WI and Jessie (Doug Richards) Meyer of Mt. Olive, NC; one son, Lloyd “Cliff” (Cindy) Meyer of Warsaw, NC; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ed (Patsy) Mayes and Leo Mayes. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Donnie Wayne Meyer and Carlos Eugene Avery (surviving wife, Mary of Beardstown) and 12 siblings.

Ms. Meyer was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and crafts, especially sewing.

Cremation will be accorded. There will be no formal services. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health Activity Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

