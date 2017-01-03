Nicholas Soer

Home

December 22, 1977 - February 27, 2017

    Nicholas B. Soer, 39, of Jacksonville, died Monday, Feb. 27, at his residence.  He was born Dec. 22, 1977, in Rushville, the son of Robert and Patricia Lewis Soer. Nic married Kathryn Collins on Nov. 30, 2013, and she survives.
    Nic is also survived by one son, Gavin; his parents of Beardstown; one sister, Bri (Frank) Shaw of Rushville; one brother, Jared Soer of Beardstown; one nephew, Ryan Shaw; his in-laws, Mike and Casey Collins of Jacksonville; brother-in-law Brian Collins of Jacksonville; and numerous aunts and uncles, including Tom and Chris Bulva of Virginia.
    Nic was a conductor with BNSF Railway in Beardstown, and owned and operated Beardstown True Value Hardware with his wife Katie. He was a 1996 graduate of Beardstown High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Illinois College in 2000, where he was a member of the golf team. Nic was a member of the Church of Our Saviour and Faith Christian Family Church in Rushville. He was also a member of the Beardstown Elks, and enjoyed golfing, drumming, playing cards, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
    A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Illinois College, to establish an endowed scholarship in Nic’s honor. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

