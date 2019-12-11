Home

Nancy J. Dickerson

August 8, 1933 - December 7, 2019

    Nancy J. Dickerson, 86, Virginia, passed away Saturday, December 7 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
    Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Virginia, where the family will meet friends from 9:30 am Saturday until the time of services.  Private family committal services will be held later at Arcadia Cemetery, north of Jacksonville.  
    The Buchanan and Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com.

 

