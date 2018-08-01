Home

Nadine M. Smith

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 14:55 Casscounty2
November 30, 1938 - July 25, 2018

Nadine M. (Trainer) Smith, 79, of Beardstown, passed away Wednesday, July 25, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Beardstown, the daughter of Oren E. and Kathryn M. Stinson Trainer.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas Anderson of Springfield and Tony Lyles of Browning; one daughter, Tammy (Tony) Stinson of Beardstown; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Owen Trainer of Sturgis, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brandon Stinson, and siblings, Jessie Lindle and George Allen Pate, Jr.

Nadine enjoyed playing the lottery and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A memorial visitation was held Monday, July 30, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with private family burial being held at a later date at Beardstown City Cemetery. There will be no formal services.

Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

