Myron A. Strubbe

Myron A. “Strub” Strubbe, 75, of Arenzville passed away Monday, June 17, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born July 29, 1943, in Jacksonville the son of Herbert and Mary Rachel Thompson Strubbe.

Myron is survived by his wife of 49 years, Trudy; a daughter, Angela (Chris) Milby; a son Kirk (Cara) Strubbe, both of Arenzville. He was blessed by seven grandchildren, Abbigail, Jared and Emma Milby and Isaac, Austin, Cole and Nate Strubbe; one brother, Dale (Carol) Strubbe of Spring Hill, TN and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Wayne, Harlan and Keith.

Myron loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family, golf, the Cardinals, the Bears, and his cows. He graduated from Triopia High School and Gem City Business College in Quincy. He came back to the farm after serving two years in the Army.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church near Arenzville, where he was treasurer for LMM and was a former council member. He was a member of the Jacksonville Elks Lodge #682. He also worked part time as a crop hail adjuster for Rain & Hail Insurance Company for the past 40 years.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church near Arenzville with burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4–9 p.m. on Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home where golf attire would be very appropriate.

Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

