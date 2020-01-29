Home

December 14, 1933 - January 27, 2020

    Myrna Powell, 86, of Rushville passed away at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.
    Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Blackburn Cemetery near Brooklyn. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at at www.woodfh.net.

 

