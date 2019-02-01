Mildred Gibb Hunter

Mildred Eyler Gibb Hunter of Sleepy Hollow, formerly of Rushville, died Jan. 29 at the age of 103.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the First Presbyterian Church, 301 W. Washington St., Rushville. Interment will follow in the Warren County Memorial Park in Monmouth. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

