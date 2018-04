Mildred Eileen Dunbar, 96, of Rushville, passed away at 6:18 a.m. Monday, April 16, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

A celebration of Millie’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Worthington Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.