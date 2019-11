Marietta “Midge” Naylor, 94, Ashland, passed away Friday, November 15 at Lavender Ridge Memory Care in Jacksonville.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at the Ashland Cemetery. The Buchanan and Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com.

