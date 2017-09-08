Michelle Merwin-Sheppard

Michelle A. Merwin-Sheppard, 52, of Virginia died Sunday, Aug. 6, at her cousin’s residence in Bath.

She was born Sept. 5, 1964 in Havana, the daughter of Karen S. DeFord and James L. Merwin. She was previously married to Ricki Eilers who died in 2016, Douglas Anderson who died in 2012, and more recently to Jeff Sheppard who died in 2013.

She is survived by her father, James Merwin (Sally) of Havana; her mother, Karen S. Cook of Virginia; four children, Jessica Reid (Matt) of Virginia, Amanda Eilers of Springfield, Trey Eilers (Alex Anderson) of Virginia, and Cole Anderson of Virginia; and three grandchildren, Courtney, Braden, and Sean. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and a step-father, Jack Cook.

Michelle graduated from Chandlerville High School in 1982 and attended Heartland Business College. With her husband, she owned and operated the Southside Tavern in Virginia and worked in the Cass County Treasurer’s Office. She was later employed several years by the State of Illinois, serving in the office of the Speaker and the office of the Comptroller.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating on the river, and relaxing in her backyard pool. But her greatest treasure was time spent with her children, grandchildren, and her good friends.

Cremation has been accorded. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Cole Anderson Education Fund in care of Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank in Virginia. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com.