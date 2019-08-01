Michael Robert Black, Sr., 65, of Arenzville, died Tuesday, July 23, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born April 15, 1954 in Beardstown, the son of Robert Roger and Maxine Anderson Black.

He is survived by his son, Michael Robert Black II of Beardstown and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sandra Sue “Sandy” Black.

Mr. Black was a 1972 graduate of Beardstown High School and was employed by Artco/ADM as a riverboat captain for several years. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A memorial graveside service was held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Beardstown City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Schuyler County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

