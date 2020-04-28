Merwin Roy Beard, 75, of Houston, TX, passed away at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Northwest Houston Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Merwin was born May 7, 1944, in Beardstown to Virgil and Mary (Merwin) Beard. He married Nguyen Thi Khuong on June 12, 1970. He leaves behind his spouse, Khuong Thi Beard; one sister, Mary Lou Briar; one son, Tony Beard of New Orleans, LA, and one daughter, Linda Nicholas of Petersburg, IL; six grandchildren, Alicia (Jake) Hendricks, Sicely (Sam) Kluge, Serena Nicholas, Christopher Nicholas, Misty Nicholas and Taylor Moore; four great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild who will enter the world in August 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Virgil Paul Beard.

Merwin served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. He became a warrant officer and flew Bell helicopters during the Vietnam war. He met and fell in love with his wife, Khuong, while on duty. In 1970, he was medically discharged to receive medical treatment for cancer in which he ultimately beat.

Merwin grew up on a farm in Chandlerville. Growing up he attended Sangamon Valley Presbyterian Church in Virginia. He graduated from Chandlerville High School then went on to attend various colleges including Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL, DeVry Tech Institute in Chicago, and University of Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

He was employed by various aviation companies throughout his career including Rotor Aids, Inc., Evergreen Helicopters, and Air Logistics, all in which he flew crew members and supplies to the Gulf of Mexico oil rigs. He owned and operated Angel Aviation aircraft charter. He was an airline pilot for Continental Express, Continental Air Micronesia (servicing flights out of Guam to the Micronesian Islands, Australia, Japan and many other destinations), and ultimately retiring with Continental Airlines in Houston, TX. After retiring he went on doing volunteer charity work for Angel Flight where he transported passengers in need of medical treatment.

Merwin had a passion for flying. He enjoyed traveling to various places in his airplane, especially to Illinois to visit his family, friends, and the family farm. He loved his family, friendships, and having conversations with anyone he met. He was known for his incredible stories, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a proud member of the Rolls Royce Owners Club where he formed friendships with others who owned and shared the same passion for Rolls Royce and Bentley vintage cars.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX, at a later date when public gatherings are allowed. Memorial services will also be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Merwin may be made to Sangamon Valley Presbyterian Church, 18006 Chandlerville Road, Virginia, IL 62691. Allen Dave Funeral Home in Houston, Texas handled arrangements.