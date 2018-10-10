Mary Thrower, 85, of Beardstown died Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Heritage Health in Mt. Sterling.

She was born March 1, 1933, in Beardstown, the daughter of Denny and Leona Taylor Self. She married John Lancaster on May 25, 1951, in Beardstown and he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 1981. She later married Robert Thrower on Oct. 23, 1982 in Beardstown and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2011.

She is survived by a step-daughter, Barbara (James) Robinson of Palmyra, Mo.; siblings, Clara Mahnken and James H. (Patsy) Self, all of Beardstown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Francis Self; and two sisters, Edith Lanier and Audrey Smyers.

Mrs. Thrower was a 1951 graduate of Beardstown High School. She was previously employed as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell for several years and also worked for Brubeck’s Florist in Beardstown.

Mary was an active member of the Women of the Moose in Beardstown. She loved to bowl, paint pictures and enjoyed crafts, especially sewing and quilting.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Oct. 6, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Beardstown.

Memorials are suggested to the charity or organization of the donor’s choice, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 E. 8th St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.