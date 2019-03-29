Home

Mary Lou Long

Fri, 03/29/2019 - 11:41 Casscounty2
October 8, 1929 - March 25, 2019

Mary Lou Long, 89, of Rushville passed away at 4:25 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences  may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

When Jesus was beginning to think about leaving the disciples in charge and returning to his own place as God in heaven, he gave two sets of marching orders.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers