Mary "Lee" Arenz

Fri, 02/15/2019
September 16, 1931 - February 9, 2019

    Mary “Lee” Arenz, 87, of Beardstown passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.
    She was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Virginia, the daughter of Leo and Rosalie Hunter Whelan. She married Ernest L. Arenz in 1950 and he preceded her in death.
    She is survived by four sons, Chris Arenz of Petersburg, John (Georgia) Arenz of Beardstown, David (Wendy) Arenz of Crestview, FL and Robert (Jill) Arenz of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Pamela, Kaylee, Kristen, Trevor, Briana, Riana, Nolan, Andrew, Brandon and Jenna; five great-grandchildren, Trace, Kale, Cali, Kellen and Jade; and one brother, Gery Whelan of Decatur. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Martin Arenz.
    Ms. Arenz graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield. She was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church and Altar Society in Beardstown. Lee was employed as Beardstown City Clerk for 16 years and also served as city treasurer. She was a member of Illinois Municipal Clerks, Beardstown Business and Professional Women, Beardstown Kiwanis Club and the singing group, Sweet Adeline’s.
    A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Family will meet friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
    Memorials are suggested to St. Alexius Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

 

