Subhead November 28, 1943 - March 7, 2021

Mary Lauder Bradshaw

Mary Lauder Bradshaw, 77, of Murrayville and formerly of Beardstown, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She was born Nov. 28, 1943, in Beardstown, the daughter of Donald and Maxine Simmons Lauder. She married Jerry Lee Bradshaw on Dec. 27, 1966, in Beardstown and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2015. She is survived by one brother, Roger…