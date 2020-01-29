Mary L. Edwards Harris Hardy, 88, of Beardstown died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at her home.

She was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Beardstown, the daughter of James Paul and Lois Kendall Edwards. She married Allen D. Hardy on March 9, 2001 and he preceded her in death on May 8, 2001.

She is survived by her son John (wife Cindy) Harris of Beardstown; her daughter Meredith (husband Tom) Jamison of Beardstown; four grandchildren, Julie (husband Braden) Shane, Jennifer (husband Todd) Mangrum, Jill Harris, and Doug Curry; and one great-grandson Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Needham Harris and Allen Hardy, and her brother James R. Edwards.

Mary graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1949. She worked for Illinois Bell as an operator, was a conductor on the railroad, and then started working for Illinois Speaker of the House Jack Touhy, and in December, retired as an auditor for Illinois Secretary of State. In her free time, she enjoyed playing tennis and golf.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.