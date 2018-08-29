Mary Ann Veith Ward, 72, of Beardstown passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, at her home.

She was born June 26, 1946, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Quincy, the daugh- ter of Gerald and Margie Bowen Reich. She married Rae A. Veith on July 24, 1965, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mt. Sterling and he preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 1999. She later married Leslie Ward on May 5, 2007, in Rushville and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Veith of Springfield, Mike (Angie) Veith of Rushville and Annette (Curt) Hannig of Versailles; two grandchildren, Alex and Nick Veith, both of Rushville; one sister, Patti (John) Scranton of Mt. Sterling; two nieces and a nephew; two step- children, Dan (Teri) Davis and Tom (Julie) Davis, all of Rushville and their extended families. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.

Mary Ann graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1964 and Quincy Beauty Academy in 1965. While residing in Mt. Sterling, she worked for Louis Clark, Inez’ Beauty Bar and Betty (Cutforth) Fluckey. She was active with both the Jr. Auxiliary, where she served as Advisor, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 374.

After her family moved to Beardstown in 1973, Mary Ann was active in community activities which included: president of Washington School PTA, president of Altar Society for St. Alexius Altar Society, substitute CCD teacher, Eucharist minister and member of the Pastoral Council, Girl Scout leader for seven years having Brownie, Junior and Senior Scouts and was Beardstown and Cass County Cookie Chairman, nine-year board member of the Beardstown Music Boosters where she and her husband served as co- presidents for seven years; they also helped with the production of the high school musicals for seven years.

She was also active in the Beardstown Community Theater, serving as a board member, president, secretary and treasurer. Mary Ann and Rae also coached and managed Bley Cable Senior Girls Fast Pitch softball team for 8 years. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Rushville, where she decorated the church for special holidays and helped with the Altar and Rosary Society activities. Mary Ann operated a beauty salon in her home for over 20 years and later worked for the Illinois Glove Factory for six years. Due to the closing of Illinois Glove in 1999, she attended and graduated from Heartland School of Business in Jacksonville in 2000. She graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA, was named Student of the Year and inducted in the National Honor Society of the Alpha Kappa. In 2000 she started work at Wade & Dowland Office Supplies in Jacksonville, then worked for IROCC until her retirement.

Mary Ann loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for animals. Mary Ann enjoyed life and had a wonderful sense of humor and lived her faith by setting an example for all who knew her.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 27, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Rushville with burial at Mt. Sterling Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice or Schuyler County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown was in charge of the arrangements.