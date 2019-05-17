Martin R. Davidsmeier

Martin Russel Davidsmeier, 67, of rural Virginia died unexpectedly, Saturday, May 11, at his home.

He was born May 5, 1952, in Jacksonville, the son of Russel Ernest and Sarah Kathryn Jokisch Davidsmeier. He married his high school sweetheart Penelope Schroll on Dec. 19, 1970, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown.

He is survived by his wife Penny Davidsmeier of rural Virginia; his mother Sarah Davidsmeier of rural Virginia; three daughters, Elissa (husband Chad) Harrison of rural Virginia, Victory Moore of rural Virginia, and Maria Davidsmeier of Minneapolis; his son, Thomas (wife Rebecca) Davidsmeier of St. Charles, IL.; 12 grandchildren, Lydia Davidsmeier, William Davidsmeier, Lucy Harrison, Maxwell Moore (father David Moore), and Hannah, Myra, Sarah, Rachel, Joseph, Peter, Ezekiel, and Nineveh Davidsmeier.

He was preceded in death by his father Russel Ernest Davidsmeier (2011), his sister Susan L. Davidsmeier Smith (2018) (surviving life partner Ron Lynn), and a son in infancy, Andrew Martin Davidsmeier (1974).

Martin graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1970 and in 1973 he graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture. He was a past member of the Cass County Fair Board, Sangamon Valley Township Board, and the Bluff Springs Elevator Board. Most recently he was a volunteer at the Cass County Food Pantry.

Martin was a faithful and active member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as a church elder and Sunday school superintendent. Most important to him was his family. He was a fourth generation family farmer, a 4-H grandpa who wouldn’t miss any of his grandchildren’s events, and was always trying to say “I Love You” more than his wife.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 14, at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Virginia. Burial was at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia.

Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown was in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Cass County Food Pantry or Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

