Marsha A. Owens

Marsha A. Hendricker Owens, 70, a resident of Timber Point Health Care in Camp Point and formerly of Beardstown, passed away at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 in the nursing home.

She was born July 22, 1948, in Beardstown, the daughter of Homer and Louise Goodwin Hendricker.

She is survived by her three children, Jason Ralston of Joliet, Angela Girlinghouse (Willie) of Yukon, Okl., and John Holt (Ellena) of Springdale, Ark.; five grandchildren; one brother, Larry Hendricker (Janet) of Edwards, Ill. and three sisters, Betty Combest of Rantoul, Rosalind White (Byron) of Marquand, Mo., and Sherry Ralston (Brian) of Rushville along with numerous nieces

She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother Michael Hendricker.

Marsha graduated from Beardstown High School in 1966. She attended beauty school in Jacksonville. Marsha enjoyed listening to music, especially gospel music. She had many friends and family that she enjoyed keeping in touch with. Marsha had an infectious laugh that was enjoyed by all who heard it. Through her many struggles, she held onto her faith in God to see her through.

Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Bethel Community Nazarene Church, Arenzville, with burial to follow in the Beardstown City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Bethel Community Nazarene Church.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.hendrickerfuneralhome.com.

The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.