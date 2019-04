Marna Faye Dimmitt, 59, of Macomb passed away at 3:15 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Countyview Care Center in Macomb.

Cremation will be accorded. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Blackburn Cemetery near Brooklyn.

Condolences may be sent to the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.