Mark Wade Marr, 43, of Chandlerville died Monday, Feb. 25, at his home.

He was born May 28, 1975, in Jacksonville, the son of Jerry and Mary Marr. He married the love of his life Tabatha Eilers on June 14, 2014.

He was preceded in death by his father Jerry and brother Chad.

He is survived by his wife Tabatha of Chandlerville; a daughter Jaycee Fox (husband Tanner Fox) and grand-puppies Sadie and Tyson; daughter Jocee Harris, puppy Sophie and eight kitties; his mother Mary Marr of Chandlerville; brother Brad Marr (wife Debbie) of Athens and niece Ashlea (husband Jake Clayton) and daughter Leaha of Sherman.

Mark worked at Capital Records from September 1994 to October 2000. He was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Chandlerville. He was an A-C Central graduate in 1993.

Mark loved to fish and play pool. He also loved to watch his Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys play. His smile was contagious and could light up a room.

Memorial services were held Sunday, March 3, at Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville. Dinner was served at at the Legion Hall. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Marr family or to Hospice.

