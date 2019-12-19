Mark Anthony “Tony” Schwalb, 55, Beardstown, died Sunday, December 15.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with Vicki Hull officiating. Burial will be in Black Oak Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

