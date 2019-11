Marie E. Paul, 95, Jacksonville, and formerly of Arenzville, died Wednesday, October 23, at her residence.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, with burial at Trinity Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

