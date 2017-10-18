Margaret Schroeder

Margaret Caltha Morgan Schroeder, 93, of Beardstown, died Monday, Oct. 16, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Jan. 29, 1924 at her home in Cass County, the daughter of James “Jack” Arnold and Mary Beulah Mayes Morgan. She married Lloyd W. “Tiny” Schroeder on Nov. 6, 1943 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bluff Springs, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2009.

She is survived by her daughter Carol A. (husband Ron) Shutts of Virginia; her daughter-in-law Karen Schroeder of Jacksonville; four grandchildren Rachael (husband Todd) Martens of Niote, James L. (wife Cheryl) Schroeder of Basco, Justin M. Savage of Virginia, and Gary A. Savage of Florida; ten great-grandchildren Nadia Schroeder, and Leah, Lydia, Michaela, Grace, Aaron, Levi, Selah, Moriah, and Eden Martens; her sister Rosemary White of Beardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Carl Schroeder, and two brothers Hugh Allen and Charles Morgan.

Margaret graduated eighth grade from Brush College, a one room school in Morgan County, and then from Virginia High School in the class of 1942. She taught for a few years at Red Oak School in Cass County, and later worked at Capps Clothing and Nesco, both in Jacksonville. In her later years, she drove a bus for Beardstown School District and helped alongside her husband on the farm. Margaret was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown and Beardstown VFW Auxiliary.

Funeral services will be held at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services at the memorial home. VFW Auxiliary services will begin at 11 a.m. following the visitation at the memorial home.

Memorials have been suggested Beardstown VFW Auxiliary or First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.