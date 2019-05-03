Madelyn Kettering

Madelyn Rose “Lynn” Kettering, 84, of Rushville passed away at 6:28 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 30, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Private interment will be in the Boling Cemetery, east of Rushville.

