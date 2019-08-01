Mabel J. Knuth

Mabel passed peacefully to be with Jesus and the saints who have gone on before Saturday July 27th.

Mabel was born March 21, 1932 in Cass County, the daughter of Homer and Mabel Krems. She is survived by her three sons; Lester, Stephen and Randall Smith and siblings; Beverly Beard, Virginia Campbell, Fred Krems and William Krems. Mabel also had 13 grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Messerer Cemetery in Frederick on Saturday, August 10 at 10 a.m.

