Home

Mabel J. Knuth

Thu, 08/01/2019 - 13:25 Casscounty2
March 21, 1932 - July 27, 2019

    Mabel passed peacefully to be with Jesus and the saints who have gone on before Saturday July 27th.
    Mabel was born March 21, 1932 in Cass County, the daughter of Homer and Mabel Krems. She is survived by her three sons; Lester, Stephen and Randall Smith and siblings; Beverly Beard, Virginia Campbell, Fred Krems and William Krems. Mabel also had 13 grandchildren.
    A graveside service will be held at Messerer Cemetery in Frederick on Saturday, August  10 at 10 a.m.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

There was once a member of a church who would say to me when we met, “Gladys, have you heard the word of the Lord today?” He did not mean that I had listened to a radio reading of scripture.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers