Lyle O. Taylor, Jr.

Lyle Orville Taylor, Jr., 83, of Beardstown died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Beardstown, the son of Lyle and Mabel Parks Taylor, Sr. He married Shirley Marion and she preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 1990, and he later married Linda Avery.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Taylor of Beardstown; two sons, Rick (husband Steve Dyche) Taylor and Douglas (life partner Vonnie Stambaugh) Taylor, both of Beardstown; four grandchildren, Keaton and Hunter Taylor and Phillip and Heather Stambaugh; and three great-grandchildren, Gabby, Braden, and Anna; five brothers, Keith O’Hara, Raymond Taylor, David Taylor, Lloyd Taylor, and Melvin “Bud” Taylor; two sisters, Hazel Merrick and Mary Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Shirley Taylor, a son Lyle Taylor III, seven brothers, Kenny O’Hara, James, Robert, Ivan, Mervin, Floyd, and Jerry Taylor and a sister Shirley Applegate.

Lyle graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1955. He served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne and was a member of Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 of Beardstown. He began working as a first mate on line boats but retired in 1999 as an engineer with BNSF Railroad. Lyle was a volunteer fireman in Beardstown for many years. He enjoyed golfing, wood working, and yard work. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Private family services will be held with burial in the Beardstown City Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Due to the current health situation and to comply with social distancing requirements, a limited number of individuals will be permitted at one time in the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials have been suggested Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 Auxiliary or Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.