Lydia Alcorn

Lydia Louise Dotzert Alcorn, 97, of Beardstown, died Thursday, March 30, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born July 5, 1919 in Bluff Springs, the daughter of Henry William and Anna Marie Katherine Leinberger Dotzert. She married David Alcorn on Sept. 24, 1950 and he preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1963.

She is survived by two sons, Gordon (Linda) Alcorn of Bozeman, Mont. and Karl Alcorn of Beardstown; one grandson, Jamie Schnepper of Jacksonville; four step-grandchildren, Alyson (Jeff) Marx, Courtney (Jon) Shuetz, Ian (Evie) Pickering, and Paul (Steph) Pickering; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Harry, Julius, William, Frank, Fred, and Paul Dotzert and five sisters, Alma, Julia, Martha, and two in infancy.

Mrs. Alcorn attended Cass County schools and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bluff Springs and Beardstown American Legion Auxiliary for thirty years. Lydia was employed at the Virginia Post Office for seven years of which one year she was a rural route carrier. She also worked at melon stands in the area and Capitol Records in Jacksonville. She loved to bake and would sell pies, cinnamon rolls and cookies to restaurants and private homes. Lydia also enjoyed quilting and playing cards.

A funeral service was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bluff Springs with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church – Bluff Springs or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.