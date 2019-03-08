Lorna Anne Wedeking, 86, of Springfield passed away at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at her home.

Lorna was born Jan. 27, 1933, in Clacton-On-Sea, England, the daughter of Alfred and Selina Butler Watts. She married Ed Wedeking on Sept. 18, 1954, at Shiloh Church; he preceded her in death on June 5, 1988.

Lorna came to the United States in 1954 and became a citizen on July 14, 1966.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane J. Wedeking of Springfield and Michele A. Wedeking of Belleville; grandsons, Blaine (wife, Vanessa) Finnegan of Belleville and Brit (wife, Melissa) Finnegan of St. Louis, MO; great-grandson, Michael; sister-in-law, Doris Coultas of Beardstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704 or Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, 1201 N. Main, P.O. Box 222, Chatham, IL 62629.

