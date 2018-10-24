Lola Diane Lancaster, 65, of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Oct. 19, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 8, 1952, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Oval and Laura Lewis. She married Donald Lancaster on May 6, 1972, in Alexander, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2009.

She is survived by one daughter, Jill (significant other Homer Weishaar) Lyles of Beardstown; two sons, Jeff (Lindsay) Lancaster and Tony (Ashley) Lancaster, both of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Megan, Emily, and Kaleb Lyles and Abbi, Mason, Everly “Evie”, Jack, and Reed Lancaster; her sister Mary “Gaylene” Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oval and Laura Lewis, and her brother, Kenneth Lewis.

Mrs. Lancaster was a nurse at Modern Care in Jacksonville for years and also worked at Dairy Queen, Hardees, and CRs. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, scratch-off tickets, and crime shows. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral service is being held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at www. airsman-hires.com.