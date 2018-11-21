LLCC to host art exhibit

The James S. Murray Gallery at Lincoln Land Community College will feature the print exhibit “no cake, no trophy” by Felicia Cannon Nov. 26-Dec. 13. The public is invited to view the exhibit weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located on the upper level of Menard Hall on the LLCC Springfield campus, 5250 Shepherd Road.

“I make images of architectural spaces and objects in perspective from hand-printed patterns and textures. I use value and color relationships to make shapes that are recognizable as volumetric, but cannot be pinned down to representation. I deconstruct and reconstruct these shapes to orchestrate my own interpretation of place,” explains Cannon.

“Abstracting place comes from my relationship to home. It comes from the thought of home rather than the exactness of home. I think about the colors and temperatures of the region. Florida, my home for 22 years, hosts many sun-bleached colors that permeate my palette. They represent the place where I grew up and a place that I never escape,” she adds. “The image can function more as poetry, with multiple layers of meaning and intent. It encourages awareness and raises questions rather than prescribing conclusive answers.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.