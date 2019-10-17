Home

June 19, 1949 - October 10, 2019

    Linda Lea Peacock, 70, of Rushville, passed away at 7:14 a.m. Thursday, October 10, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital.   
    Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Worthington Funeral Home with interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery.  Condolences may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

    Since it's football season, I thought you might like this story. Roy Riegels had a chance for fame and glory on New Year’s Day, in 1929.

