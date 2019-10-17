Linda Lea Peacock, 70, of Rushville, passed away at 7:14 a.m. Thursday, October 10, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Worthington Funeral Home with interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

