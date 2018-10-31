Linda L. Turner, 78, of Sinclair passed away at home on Saturdsy, Oct. 27th.

She was born Dec. 4th, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Les and Lucy Jones Stillwell. She married Charles O. Turner in September of 1961 in Jacksonville, and he survives.

Linda is also survived by three children, Cindy (Ed) Kesterson and Kelly (Jeff) Donnan, both of Sinclair, and Mike Turner of Literberry; three grand- children, Ricky Northrop of Waverly, Sidney Donnan of Jacksonville, and J.T. Donnan of Sinclair; three sisters, Shirley (Ron) Geer and Sue Vedder, both of Jacksonville, and Peggy Lee Cassidy of Springfield, Missouri, two brothers, Butch Stillwell of New Orleans, Louisiana, and George Stillwell of Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was a homemaker and worked on the farm with her husband. She had also worked at Bound to Stay Bound Book Bindery and at Better Child Care. She was a member of Liter Baptist Church for 58 years. Linda loved working in her flower garden, reading books, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Private services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Services Hospice. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.